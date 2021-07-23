Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,486 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,970 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at $169,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

