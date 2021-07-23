Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

Shares of KSICU stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

