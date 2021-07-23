Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 472.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 73,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $965.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.94. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

