Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SBGSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 68,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,434. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $33.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.6113 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Schneider Electric S.E.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

