Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

