Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 489.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

