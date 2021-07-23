Savix (SVX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $198,724.00

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Savix has a market cap of $248,618.77 and approximately $198,724.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Savix has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.82 or 0.00011838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00047786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.28 or 0.00847546 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 113,219 coins and its circulating supply is 65,133 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

