Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Announces Earnings Results

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,344. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

