Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Stake Lowered by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC reduced its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 35.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,722 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bancorp accounts for 2.2% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

SASR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.30. 1,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,344. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

