Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €26.84 ($31.58). Salzgitter shares last traded at €26.74 ($31.46), with a volume of 162,421 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on SZG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.75 ($35.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €26.21.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

