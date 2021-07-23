Salvatore Privitera Sells 2,000 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Salvatore Privitera sold 2,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.74.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.