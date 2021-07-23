salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Cut by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $141,594.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,516.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $278,273.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,400.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,460 shares of company stock valued at $92,259,103 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.69. 219,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,363,251. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.08. The stock has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.38 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

