Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAPMY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Saipem to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Saipem stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Saipem has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.92.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

