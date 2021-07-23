Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 4,008.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Saia were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $935,319,000 after acquiring an additional 57,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Saia by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,064 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Saia by 1,093.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after acquiring an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Saia by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after acquiring an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Saia by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,858,000 after purchasing an additional 123,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.77.

SAIA stock opened at $200.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.14 and a 12-month high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.