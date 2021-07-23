Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%.

Shares of Safehold stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.46. 143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,148. Safehold has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.01 and a beta of -0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $185,297.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,202,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,728,321.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAFE. B. Riley began coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

