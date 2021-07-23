Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Raised to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Ryohin Keikaku stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51.

Get Ryohin Keikaku alerts:

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.