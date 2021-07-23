Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 14.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHB opened at $42.66 on Friday. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.