Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS ROYMF remained flat at $$7.67 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.14.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

