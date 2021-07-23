Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CBG. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,367.60 ($17.87).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 1,532 ($20.02) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,566.86. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.