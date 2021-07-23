Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 1,599 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.75% of Universal Electronics worth $20,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

UEIC opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.