Royal Bank of Canada Has $21.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 197.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

VONE stock opened at $203.19 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $146.98 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.572 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

