Royal Bank of Canada Has $20.36 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,053 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pool were worth $20,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Pool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $450.52 on Friday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.92 and a fifty-two week high of $478.67. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.81. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.43.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

