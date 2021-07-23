Royal Bank of Canada Has $18.17 Million Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108,203 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Globant were worth $18,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Globant by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Globant by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant stock opened at $231.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.60 and a beta of 1.22. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $244.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.08.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. Globant’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.30.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

