Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) a $1.43 Price Target

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) has been given a $1.43 price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

