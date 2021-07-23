Rotala (LON:ROL) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Rotala (LON:ROL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:ROL opened at GBX 25.75 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.11. Rotala has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The company has a market cap of £12.90 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.01, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider Robert Dunn purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £7,750 ($10,125.42).

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

