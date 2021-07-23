Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.000-$15.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.840 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $459.33.

ROP opened at $491.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $461.14. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $497.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

