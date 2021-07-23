Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $51.40. 369,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

RCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

