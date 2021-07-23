Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 716 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Neogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Neogen by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.07.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Neogen’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $186,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,285.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

