Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 2,400 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.92. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

