Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 1,620 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 198.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $39,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $359.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.45.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

