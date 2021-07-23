Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires New Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 5.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 14.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

