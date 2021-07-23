Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) a $276.78 Price Target

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) has been given a $276.78 target price by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.54% from the stock’s current price.

LH has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.75.

LH opened at $281.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.74. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $170.05 and a 52-week high of $284.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

