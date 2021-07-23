RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $5.71

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.29. RLX Technology shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 130,275 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $17,513,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,393,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

