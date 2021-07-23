RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of RLI in a report released on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $104.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. RLI has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.94.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. RLI’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RLI by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,446,000 after purchasing an additional 86,687 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,127,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,964,000 after acquiring an additional 112,606 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RLI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,894,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,316,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,859,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,812,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 819,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after buying an additional 125,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

