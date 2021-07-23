RiverPark Advisors LLC Takes Position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,850,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,898,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,470,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TVAC stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

