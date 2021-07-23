RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $15,853,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,952,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,535,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,478,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,271,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZWRKU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

