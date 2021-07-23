Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000.

Shares of NYSE:PCK opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

