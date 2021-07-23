Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,996 Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Corner Growth Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,142,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,469,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $196,000.

Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

