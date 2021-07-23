Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $99,000 in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAHCU. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000.

Get CA Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

CA Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAHCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU).

Receive News & Ratings for CA Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.