Rinet Co LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rinet Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $2,901,869,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Bank of America by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $304,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 918,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,381,708. The company has a market capitalization of $324.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.