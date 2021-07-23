Rinet Co LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rinet Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $403.20. 148,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987,737. The company has a 50-day moving average of $390.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $293.30 and a 12-month high of $402.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

