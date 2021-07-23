Rinet Co LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 146,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000. American Well accounts for approximately 0.5% of Rinet Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rinet Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Well at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American Well by 130.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $38,327,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Well by 293.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,447 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in American Well in the first quarter worth $17,211,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the first quarter worth $16,156,000. 30.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

In related news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $755,702.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,054,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,537,739.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $72,381.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 726,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,145.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,868 shares of company stock worth $2,673,524. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Well stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,937. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.12.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. American Well’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

