Rinet Co LLC Acquires 4,199 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Rinet Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,851,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $218.65. The stock had a trading volume of 956,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,171,718. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

