Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s Quiet Period Set To End on July 26th (OTCMKTS:RONIU)

Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:RONIU) quiet period will expire on Monday, July 26th. Rice Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RONIU opened at $10.20 on Friday.

