REVV (REVV) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.42 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One REVV coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a market capitalization of $37.82 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, REVV has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00049916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.33 or 0.00886221 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

