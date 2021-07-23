Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181,803 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $20,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 2,756.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 555,350 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock worth $105,868,967 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RVLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

