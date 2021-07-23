Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) is BVF Inc. IL’s 5th Largest Position

BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,943,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Revolution Medicines makes up 5.1% of BVF Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BVF Inc. IL’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $135,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,934 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $842,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 572.1% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 151,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 128,731 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $4,175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $2,270,364.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,940.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,877,589 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. 2,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,975. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Sunday, June 20th.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

