Reviewing Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) & Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Regions Financial and Fidelity D & D Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 2 9 10 0 2.38 Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regions Financial presently has a consensus price target of $21.35, suggesting a potential upside of 12.62%. Given Regions Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Regions Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Regions Financial pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regions Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regions Financial and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $6.66 billion 2.74 $1.09 billion $1.04 18.23 Fidelity D & D Bancorp $64.16 million 4.20 $13.03 million N/A N/A

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Regions Financial and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 23.34% 9.70% 1.07% Fidelity D & D Bancorp 22.46% 10.52% 0.96%

Summary

Regions Financial beats Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, branch small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of February 25, 2021, it operated 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 20 full-service banking offices in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northampton, and Lehigh counties, Pennsylvania. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

