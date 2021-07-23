Reviewing MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Gold and MP Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$5.25 million ($3.17) -3.29 MP Materials $134.31 million 43.62 -$21.83 million $0.22 155.95

U.S. Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MP Materials. U.S. Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for U.S. Gold and MP Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 MP Materials 0 2 5 0 2.71

U.S. Gold currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. MP Materials has a consensus price target of $39.07, indicating a potential upside of 13.88%. Given U.S. Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than MP Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of U.S. Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of U.S. Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Gold and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Gold N/A -56.54% -54.42% MP Materials N/A 5.56% 3.75%

Summary

MP Materials beats U.S. Gold on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. focuses gold exploration and development company. It holds interest in the CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The company also has internets in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada, as well as the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

