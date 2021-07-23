Reviewing First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and First Bancorp of Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp 18.34% 5.68% 0.68% First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and First Bancorp of Indiana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp $46.88 million 3.00 $3.60 million $0.84 21.98 First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Malvern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.4% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Malvern Bancorp and First Bancorp of Indiana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Malvern Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.74%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Risk and Volatility

Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, such as commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; wealth management and advisory services, such as liquidity management, investment, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, family wealth advisory, and philanthropic advisory services; insurance services; and wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone and mobile banking, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture banking services. As of January 20, 2021, it owned and maintained its headquarters and nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters, and Palm Beach Florida. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

